UP: Rahul Gandhi hands over solar-powered carts to poor

Raebareli: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Tuesday handed over solar-powered carts to the underprivileged in Raebareli as he kickstarted a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency of Rae Bareli and the adjoining Amethi.

He is scheduled to visit Amethi on Wednesday.

The leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha landed at the Lucknow airport in the morning to a welcome by state Congress chief Ajay Rai, Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma and other leaders. He then travelled to Rae Bareli by road.

In Raebareli, Gandhi inaugurated a 2 MW solar roof plant and electric charging station at Visaka Industries. He also handed over around a dozen solar-powered carts donated by an NGO to the underprivileged at the occasion.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) has a long-standing relationship with Uttar Pradesh. The Gandhis have familial ties with the Raebareli-Amethi region,” Rai told news agency.

Gandhi’s visit comes within days of the Congress’s ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ (Save Constitution) rally in Basti.

At the rally, party leaders had claimed that the Constitution was under threat

under the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

In Raebareli, Gandhi inaugurated a statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at the Civil Lines Chauraha and then attended the Disha (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting held at the Bachat Bhawan.