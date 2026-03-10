UP Prerna Canteen initiative: Over 10,000 women become ‘Lakhpatis’

Lucknow: More than 10,000 women in Uttar Pradesh have reportedly become lakhpatis after joining the state government’s Prerna Canteen initiative aimed at promoting economic empowerment among rural women.



The scheme, launched under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has expanded rapidly across the state with more than 2,100 Prerna Canteens currently operational. These canteens are largely run by women associated with self-help groups and are emerging as a strong source of income and employment in rural areas.

Officials said the initiative is helping women move towards financial independence by providing them with regular earning opportunities. By linking self-help groups with government institutions, the programme is creating a sustainable model for women-led micro enterprises.

The canteens are being operated at District Magistrate offices, Chief Development Officer offices, Block offices, and at health facilities, including Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres. They serve affordable and hygienic meals to government employees, patients and visitors.

As part of a special drive initiated by the state government, Prerna Canteens have also been set up at several health centres. According to officials, 832 canteens are currently functioning at PHCs and CHCs across the state.

The initiative has created a steady source of income for thousands of rural women. On average, each woman associated with a Prerna Canteen earns more than Rs 10,000 per month.

Officials said the additional income has helped improve household financial stability while also encouraging more women to participate in economic activities.