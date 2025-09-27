UP: Pradhan opens fire for not being invited to Namkaran ceremony, 1 dead

Shahjahanpur: A village Pradhan allegedly opened fire at a family gathering in Shahjahanpur district after he was not invited to a child’s ‘namkaran’ - naming ceremony, - killing a young man. The shocking incident sparked anger among villagers, who caught hold of the Pradhan and beat him severely, leaving him critically injured.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said the incident took place on Thursday night in Mohanpur village under Tilhar police station. Avnish Kumar, 23, had organised a feast to mark the birth of his son. The village Pradhan, Sukhdev, 48, was upset over not being invited to the ceremony. Late in the night, he barged into the venue and opened fire.

Avnish was struck by a bullet and rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Furious relatives and villagers overpowered the Pradhan and assaulted him. He was admitted to hospital in serious condition.

Police later took Sukhdev into custody. The body of Avnish was sent for post-mortem. Authorities said they are investigating the case and searching for the illegal firearm used in the crime.