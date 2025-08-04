UP: Power consumers stare at tariff hike

Lucknow: Even as power consumers across Uttar Pradesh continue to face frequent outages and supply disruptions, they may soon have to contend with a steep hike in electricity tariffs and connection charges.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has submitted a proposal to the Electricity Regulatory Commission seeking a substantial increase in power tariffs—up to 45 percent—and in the rates for new electricity connections.

According to officials, UPPCL has proposed a hike of 25 to 50 percent in domestic electricity tariffs and nearly 100 percent for commercial connections. The proposal, already under review by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission, has reached an advanced stage, with hearings already conducted. A meeting of the commission’s sub-committee is expected soon to examine the proposal in detail.

Sources in the department said UPPCL is aggressively pushing for approval of the new connection rates along with the tariff hike. Just two days ago, senior officials held discussions with members of the regulatory commission to justify the proposed revisions.

While the threat of tariff hikes looms large, the state’s power sector is already under pressure due to mounting consumer complaints over poor service. Energy minister A.K. Sharma held a virtual meeting with nodal officers from the grievance cells of UPPCL and its distribution companies. During the meeting, he reviewed the status of complaints and directed officials to expedite the resolution of all pending issues. Officers informed the minister that most complaints were related to faulty transformers and inconsistent supply.

Expressing concern over the situation, the minister said consumer satisfaction must remain the department’s highest priority and warned against any slackness in addressing grievances.