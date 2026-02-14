UP posts steady revenue growth in January

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded a steady improvement in its revenue position in January 2026, with collections from major tax and non tax heads rising to Rs 18,515.52 crore, reflecting a year on year increase of Rs 1,089.58 crore, according to official data released by the state government.



The January outturn compares with Rs 17,425.94 crore collected in the same month last year, underlining sustained momentum in the state’s revenue streams despite moderation in GST inflows.

Cumulative tax revenue in the current financial year stood at Rs 1,78,556.43 crore till January, which is 74.1 percent of the full year target of Rs 2,40,980.67 crore.