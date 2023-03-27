UP: Police with Atiq Ahmed reaches Naini Central Jail

Prayagraj (UP): Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed was brought to the Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh Monday evening amid tight security arrangements.



The police cavalcade bringing him from a prison in Gujarat reached the Naini Jail at 5.30 pm.

A large posse of police personnel was posted at the main entrance of the Naini Central Jail and the entry of outsiders into the jail premises was stopped. A battery of journalists thronged the area to cover the event.

Ahmed will be produced before a court on Tuesday, when it is likely to pass an order in a 17-year-old kidnapping case in which the former MP is an accused.