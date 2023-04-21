UP Police on lookout for three women, all of whom are relatives of mafia dons

Lucknow: As the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police has launched a massive hunt for Shaista Parveen, wife of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, the Mau police declared another jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afshan Ansari as an absconder and has declared a bounty of Rs 25,000 on her.



“Afshan Ansari is wanted in a case registered under the Gangsters Act at police station Dakshin Tola. She has been on the run and therefore the reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared on her arrest,” Mahesh Singh Attri, Additional Superintendent of Police, Mau informed the local media persons. Afsan Ansari is wanted in a case of land grabbing lodged against her in February.

Afsan Ansari is wanted in another case lodged against her in 2019 and warrants have been issued in that case. The DIG Varanasi Akhilesh Chaurasiya had earlier announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Afshan. With this, she now carries a total reward of Rs 75,000 on her whereabouts, Attri said. Afsan’s husband, Mukhtar, has 49 criminal cases against him and has been lodged in Banda jail since 2019. With this, the Uttar Pradesh police are on the hunt for three women — besides Afsan and Shaista — the third woman in Ayesha Noori, sister of Atiq Ahmad. Police claim that Noori had helped the assailants of lawyer Umesh Pal to escape after committing the crime.

Noori’s husband Akhlaq Ahmad was arrested on April 12 but Noori along with her two daughters was able to give the police a slip.

Atiq Ahmad’s wife is named in a police FIR as a key conspirator in the killing of Umesh Pal and two of his gunners. She has been on the run since February 24 — the day Umesh Pal was killed in the broad daylight. She is carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on her head.

There were speculations about her surrender after her son Asad was killed in an encounter on April 13 and two days later Atiq Ahmad was gunned down.

“We were very close to arresting Shaishta Praveen but she managed to give us a slip. We are working at all the intel and will be arresting her soon,” the senior police official said.