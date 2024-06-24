UP police demote DSP to Constable

Lucknow: In a significant disciplinary action, the Uttar Pradesh Police has demoted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kripa Shankar Kannaujiya to the rank of constable.



This unprecedented decision follows an investigation into Kannaujiya’s involvement in an extra-marital affair with a female colleague.

The incident, which took place three years ago, saw Kannaujiya caught in a hotel with a female constable.

On July 6, 2021, while serving as the Circle Officer (CO) in Unnao, Kannaujiya requested leave from the then Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP) for family reasons. Instead of returning home, he checked into a hotel in Kanpur with the female constable and switched off both his private and official mobile phones, raising suspicions.

Concerned about her husband’s sudden disappearance, Kannaujiya’s wife contacted SP Unnao for assistance.

The situation escalated when a surveillance team discovered that Kannaujiya’s mobile network had ceased functioning after he reached the Kanpur hotel.

Unnao Police swiftly arrived at the hotel and found Kannaujiya and the female constable together.

CCTV footage capturing their entry into the hotel provided crucial evidence for the subsequent investigation.

Following the incident, a detailed report was submitted to the government.

After a thorough review, the government recommended that Kripa Shankar Kannaujiya be demoted to the rank of constable.

The Additional Director General (ADG) Administration promptly issued an order to implement this decision, marking a significant fall from grace for the once-prominent officer.

The action against Kannaujiya was taken under the UP Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999, which allow for reversion to the first post as a penalty.

A senior officer described the action as “the rarest of rare,” sending a strong message against such conduct within the police force.

Kannaujiya, who has a year left before retirement, will now perform the duties of a constable in the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) Gorakhpur battalion.

Despite his previous hard work and promotion to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kannaujiya’s career has been marred by this disciplinary action, serving as a cautionary tale for others in the force.