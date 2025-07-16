UP: Police case against school teacher over song on Kanwar Yatra

Bareilly: A teacher in Bareilly’s Baheri area has come under police scrutiny after a video surfaced on social media showing him singing a song that appeared to discourage students from participating in the Kanwar Yatra. Rajneesh Gangwar, a teacher at MGM Inter College, is now the subject of an FIR filed by the Mahakal Seva Samiti, a local religious group that claimed the song hurt Hindu sentiments.

The video, reportedly recorded during a school prayer assembly, shows Gangwar singing, “Tum Kanwar lene mat jana… gyaan ka deep jalaana” (Don’t go to fetch Kanwar, light the lamp of knowledge instead). The line triggered backlash from right-wing groups, who accused him of mocking a deeply revered Hindu ritual.

The Mahakal Seva Samiti lodged a complaint at the local police station, prompting authorities to register a case and launch an investigation.