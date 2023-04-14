UP Police attaches 30-bigha land belonging to Irfan Solanki’s aides

Kanpur (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police has attached 30 bighas (18.5 acres) of land in Unnao district – estimated to be worth Rs 30 crore and belonging to jailed history-sheeter Ejaz alias Ajjan and builder Wasi – under the Gangster Act, an official said on Friday.

Both Ejaz and Wasi are close aides of jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki.

A flat worth Rs 75 lakh owned by Irfan Solanki’s sister-in-law Shaheena Solanki, two weapons and an SUV have also been seized under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, the official added.

The police have also seized two bank accounts of Irfan Solanki’s brother.

Immovable assets worth over Rs 90 crore have been attached since February 10, said Pheel-Khana police station SHO Sunil Kumar Singh.

The latest seizure proceedings were conducted on Thursday under heavy police presence, he added.

“We have seized three bighas of land worth Rs 3 crore owned by Ejaz and his son Asad Ejaz and another 27 bighas estimated to be worth about Rs 27 crore owned by Wasi and his son Abdur Rahman. Both are currently lodged in the district jail,” Singh said.

The police have also sealed a flat in Ashiana Colony, registered in the name of Shaheena Solanki, he added.

The SUV and two weapons belonging to Irfan Solnaki’s brother Rizwan Solanki, who is also lodged in the district jail, have also been confiscated.

Rizwan Solanki’s two accounts at a private bank have also been seized to prevent transactions, the police officer said.