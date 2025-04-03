UP on high alert amid Waqf Bill debate

Lucknow: After the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, security measures have been heightened across Uttar Pradesh, with police conducting flag marches in more than 50 cities. The administration remains on high alert in Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Sambhal, where sensitive areas are being closely monitored using drone surveillance.

In anticipation of potential unrest, the Uttar Pradesh government has canceled all police leaves. The department has issued orders mandating that even officers who had already left for home must immediately report back to duty.

Meerut Police has intensified its vigilance, with personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) joining local police in flag marches across sensitive areas. The Intelligence Department is closely tracking developments, providing real-time updates, while social media platforms are being monitored to prevent misinformation and unrest.

In Lucknow, additional police forces have been deployed, particularly in the old city areas. Security has been beefed up at key locations, and law enforcement agencies are keeping a close watch on sensitive zones. In Prayagraj, a flag march was conducted under the leadership of DCP City Abhishek Bharti, with personnel from multiple police stations patrolling Atala, Kareli, Nurullah Road, Roshanbagh, Mansoor Ali Park, Rasulpur, and Chakia.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended the bill, stating, “Every good work faces opposition. Similarly, there is an uproar over the Waqf Amendment Bill. I want to ask those protesting—has the Waqf Board ever worked for the welfare of Muslims?”

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasized that the bill aims to benefit poor Muslims. “The Waqf Amendment Bill is under discussion in the House. It is a step towards freeing the Waqf Board from the grip of a handful of individuals. Congress, SP, and TMC are uneasy because their monopoly over Waqf properties is being challenged,” he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, alleging that the party has been selling off national assets and would now target Waqf land. “First, they sold the railways, then defense land, and now Waqf properties are on the list,” he said. “What could be more unjust than disregarding the concerns of those directly affected by this bill?”

Opposition to the bill was voiced by Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani, who called it unconstitutional. “This violates fundamental rights. The government is pushing this bill using its numerical majority, which is unjust and undemocratic. The purpose is to strip minorities of their rights, and we cannot accept it under any circumstances,” he said in Saharanpur.