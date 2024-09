UP: Nursing student molested at gunpoint in college, one held

Shahjahanpur: A construction worker and his associate allegedly molested a nursing student at gunpoint inside a college here, the police said on Tuesday.

One accused has been arrested while the other is at large, they said.

“The student, a resident of Jalalabad police station area, is pursuing a nursing course in a college located in the Chowk Kotwali area,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said.

On Monday, Suresh Kumar (35), a tile contractor, and his partner Anmol, allegedly caught the student in the college washroom and molested her. “When the student tried to protest and shout, Suresh gagged her mouth and pointed a gun at her,” Kumar said, adding, “However, the student showed courage and bit Suresh’s hand and ran out of the bathroom screaming.” Hearing the girl’s screams, the nursing college staff and other students reached the spot.