UP: NIA raids Dr Shaheen’s father’s house

Lucknow: The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted a raid at the Khandari Bazaar residence of Dr Shaheen Shahid’s father in connection with the Delhi blasts investigation.

A team of NIA officials searched the house while local police maintained security outside in Lucknow. The sudden action created a stir in the area as officials carried out the operation for several hours. The agency had earlier questioned Dr Shaheen’s family regarding possible links to the case.

The raid was part of a larger crackdown across eight locations stretching from Kashmir to UP. The NIA also carried out searches at the Saharanpur home of Dr Adil Ahmed Rather.