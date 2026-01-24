UP NEET aspirant amputates foot to seek disability quota, say police

Jaunpur: A shocking case has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district where a young NEET aspirant allegedly amputated part of his own foot in an attempt to secure admission to an MBBS course under the disability quota, police said on Thursday.



The youth, identified as Suraj Bhaskar, a resident of the Line Bazar Police Station area, had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test with the aim of getting into a medical college in 2026. According to police, Suraj had failed to qualify NEET in previous attempts and was under severe pressure to ensure admission at any cost.

Suraj initially approached the police, claiming that unknown assailants had attacked him and chopped off his foot, after which he lost consciousness. Based on his complaint, a case was registered, and an investigation was launched. However, during the probe, police found several inconsistencies in his statement.

Senior police officials said call detail records, surveillance footage and the absence of any evidence of an attack raised suspicion. The investigation took a decisive turn after Suraj’s girlfriend was questioned, during which she revealed that he was desperate to obtain a disability certificate to improve his chances of getting an MBBS seat through the PwD quota.

Police also recovered a diary from Suraj in which he had repeatedly written about his determination to become a doctor in 2026. Forensic examination and circumstantial evidence suggested that the injury was self-inflicted and carefully staged to resemble a criminal attack.

Officials said preliminary findings indicate that Suraj may have used a sharp tool to amputate part of his foot and later fabricated the attack story to mislead authorities. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, and his detailed statement will be recorded once doctors declare him fit.