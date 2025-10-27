UP: Mother of 6, lover held for killing her husband

Bahraich: A woman and her lover were arrested in the Bahraich district for allegedly murdering her husband, who had opposed the relationship, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Zakir Ali (35), was a resident of Alinagar Kala village and had been married to Haseena Begum (30) for 10 years. The couple’s family includes six children, officials said.

Haseena initially informed the Khairighat police on Saturday that Zakir’s uncle, Asif Ali, and his relatives, Rozan and Nafees, murdered her husband over a dispute regarding the division of ancestral land. However, as police registered a case and began investigating the complaint, a different story emerged, sources said.