UP: Modi to inaugurate 19th National Jamboree

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is set to become a global platform for youth as Lucknow prepares to host the Diamond Jubilee Grand Finale of the Bharat Scouts and Guides and the 19th National Jamboree from November 23-29.

The ground-breaking ceremony for this world-class camp was held on Monday at the Defence Expo Ground in Vrindavan Yojana, featuring traditional rituals and chanting.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna, Education ministers Gulab Devi and Sandeep Singh, and Mahendra Singh, President of the UP unit of Bharat Scouts and Guides, expressed gratitude to CM Yogi, calling it a “proud moment” for the state. Singh outlined that the Jamboree will host 30,000 Scouts and Guides from India, 2,000 international participants, and 3,000 officials and staff, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating and President Draupadi Murmu expected at the closing ceremony.

The week-long “Tent City” will feature 3,500 tents, 1,600 toilets, a 25,000-capacity arena, 64 kitchens, a 100-bed hospital, 15 dispensaries, 100 exhibition stalls, a Jamboree Market, a Global Village, an Adventure Zone, a Wi-Fi Zone, and a two-day drone show.