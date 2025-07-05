UP: Mob assaults Muslim worker disguised as Hindu amid Kanwar Yatra ‘verification drive’

Muzaffarnagar: A fresh controversy has gripped Uttar Pradesh ahead of the annual Kanwar Yatra after a Muslim man was allegedly assaulted and humiliated for working at a roadside dhaba under a Hindu alias to avoid backlash. The incident, which took place on June 28 at Pandit Ji Vaishno Dhaba along National Highway 58 in Muzaffarnagar, has triggered political outrage and renewed concerns over growing communal vigilantism during religious pilgrimages.

The man, identified as Tajammul, said he worked under the name “Gopal” at the dhaba after being instructed by the owner to assume a Hindu identity for safety reasons. “My name is Tajammul,” he said. “Sharma ji (the dhaba owner) told me to go by ‘Gopal’ so that I could work peacefully and not attract attention.” He further revealed that he was made to wear a kada, a religious bangle typically associated with Hinduism and Sikhism, for three months to avoid suspicion.

Trouble erupted when a group led by Swami Yashveer Ji Maharaj, a religious figure from the Yoga Sadhana Ashram in Baghra, entered the premises to carry out what they called an “identity verification campaign.” According to their claim, the purpose was to ensure that Kanwar pilgrims only consumed food from Hindu-owned establishments.

During the confrontation, Tajammul attempted to maintain the guise of “Gopal,” but when pressed to produce identification, he reportedly said his Aadhaar card was missing and his phone was broken. The group did not accept his explanation. In a video that surfaced later, Tajammul is seen being assaulted, verbally abused, and stripped by the group members. “They pulled my pants down and beat me. I was crying,” he said. The dhaba was subsequently shut down following protests by Hindu organisations. The Muzaffarnagar police have summoned six men linked to the incident: Sumit Bahraghi, Rohit, Vivek, Sumit, Sunny, and Rakesh—all reportedly associated with Swami Yashveer’s ashram.

The episode has sparked fierce debate, especially in light of a controversial 2024 directive by the Uttar Pradesh government, which mandates all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display food licenses and details of ownership—including religious identity if applicable. While the Yogi Adityanath-led government maintains the order is aimed at ensuring transparency, critics argue it is being misused to target minorities.

Opposition leaders have slammed the ruling BJP, accusing it of creating an atmosphere of fear. SP leader Imran Masood condemned the incident, calling it “a direct consequence of communal policies that embolden vigilantes.” Congress’s Salman Khurshid echoed similar sentiments, saying, “This is not about food or licenses. It is about hate being normalised in public spaces.”

Meanwhile, the police say an inquiry is underway and appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for the assault. No arrests have been made so far.