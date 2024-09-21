UP: Mission Karmayogi for capacity building of govt employees

Lucknow: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to enhance the capacity and skills of government employees and officials, Uttar Pradesh is playing an active role in the Mission Karmayogi programme.



This initiative aims to equip government personnel with the necessary skills to meet future challenges.

Under the guidance of PM Modi’s vision and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, more and more government employees in the state are being encouraged to join the programme.

As a result, over 94,000 government employees and officials have registered on the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) portal, with 45,000 already enrolled in various courses. Notably, around 29,000 employees, including nearly 6,000 officials, have successfully completed their courses.

Launched on September 2, 2020, under the approval of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Modi, Mission Karmayogi aims to train and upskill government employees to enhance their efficiency and effectiveness in governance.

Recently, during a presentation to the Chief Secretary, the Uttar Pradesh Academy of Administration and Management (UPAAM) shared details on the state’s participation in the Mission Karmayogi programme.

The presentation, led by UPAAM Director General Venkateshwar Lu and Additional Director Sunil Kumar Chaudhary, highlighted that 43 departmental nodal officers have been appointed on the iGOT portal.