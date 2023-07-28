UP: Minor girl, boyfriend found hanging from tree

KANPUR: A 14-year-old Dalit girl and a youth, purported to be her boyfriend, were found hanging from the same tree on Thursday, around four kilometres away from the girl’s house in Kanpur Dehat, police said.



Prima facie it appears the two hanged themselves as their affair was disapproved of by their families, Bhognipur Station House Officer Pramod Kumar Shukla said.

Their bodies were handed over to their families after post mortem, the SHO said.

Additional SP (Kanpur Dehat) Rajesh Kumar Pandey said that the girl had an affair with 23-year-old Chotu, a resident of Auraiya district. Both had eloped from their house on Wednesday.

The girl’s father had also lodged an FIR with Bhognipur Police Station against Chotu, accusing him of abducting his daughter to compel her for marriage, the ASP said.

Police tracked them down using their mobile phone location and found them hanging from a branch of the same tree.

The two used a stole and a piece of cloth to hang themselves, the officer said.