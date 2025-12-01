UP minister’s son falls victim to cyber fraud in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad’s son Amit Kumar Nishad has become a victim of cyber fraud after scammers allegedly misused his mobile number to open a fake bank account and activate a UPI ID linked to it. For months, money sent to Amit was redirected to the fraudulent account.

The incident came to light when one of his acquaintances transferred Rs 50,000 to his number last week. Amit did not receive any transaction alert on his phone.

He immediately checked his bank details and discovered that the funds had been diverted to an account operated by a man identified as Samreen Ali.

Police said the accused had opened the bogus account at the Mandawali branch of Bank of Baroda in Delhi. Shahpur police registered a case based on Amit’s complaint and have launched an investigation with assistance from the cyber cell.