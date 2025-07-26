UP minister stages 6-hour protest at police station

Kanpur: In an extraordinary turn of events, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Women and Child Welfare, Pratibha Shukla, staged a six-hour protest at the Akbarpur Kotwali police station on Thursday, demanding the immediate removal of Station House Officer (SHO) Satish Singh for allegedly filing a false SC/ST case against five BJP workers.

The minister, who arrived at the station around 3 pm, sat on a dharna outside the police station premises. Her supporters raised slogans, putting the district police on high alert. The protest continued late into the night, drawing in senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Arvind Mishra and District Magistrate Alok Kumar, who tried unsuccessfully to persuade the minister to call off the agitation.

The protest stemmed from a First Information Report (FIR) filed under the SC/ST Act by a local man, Baburam Gautam, against five individuals allegedly close to the minister. The complainant accused Abrar, Yusuf, Aslam, Yasir, and Shiva Pandey of making casteist slurs and threatening him during a land dispute.