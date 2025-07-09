UP minister Nandi levels serious charges against bureaucracy, writes to CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ has written a strongly-worded letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing senior bureaucrats of sabotaging the functioning of his department. In his letter, the minister has alleged that officials are deliberately ignoring ministerial instructions, granting undue favours to select individuals, and even going as far as making sensitive files disappear.

Nandi’s letter outlines several instances of procedural violations, prompting the Chief Minister’s Office to order a high-level inquiry. Sources confirmed that CM Adityanath has sought a detailed report on the allegations and that top officials are now preparing a formal response to the minister’s charges.

According to the letter, bureaucrats have been taking unilateral decisions without adhering to established policies and have been passing proposals that violate rules. “Some officers have acted against policy norms to favour specific individuals. Files are being called for and dumped, with no action taken for months,” Nandi alleged.

The minister claimed that despite repeated reminders over the past two years, many files sought by him were never provided. “Why are the files being withheld?” Nandi questioned in the letter, citing a response from a departmental official who claimed that ‘senior officers have instructed not to share them.’

He further stated that on October 7 last year, he had sent a list of such withheld files to the CM’s Office. Subsequently, on October 29, directions were issued to present all pending files within a week. However, even after six months, the files remained untraceable.

Highlighting another instance of administrative indifference, Nandi noted that three years ago, instructions were issued for reassigning work distribution in the department at a competent level. However, the file concerning that order too reportedly went missing.

The minister also alleged that in several cases with identical circumstances, bureaucrats extended benefits to some while rejecting others without justification. He cited one such case in which, after a critical remark from the Allahabad High Court, a senior officer had to be removed.