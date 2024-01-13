UP: Mayawati explores possibility of forming a ‘Third Front’

LUCKNOW: In the run-up to the crucial Parliament elections, political manoeuvring in Uttar Pradesh has taken an interesting turn, with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo, Mayawati, contemplating the formation of a ‘Third Front’.

While Congress and other major Opposition parties aim to sway her towards the INDIA bloc, internal strife between BSP and the Samajwadi Party complicates the scenario.

Sources close to Mayawati reveal that her party is actively exploring the potential of a triangular contest, steering clear of the INDIA bloc but not ruling out alliances with smaller parties. The BSP leader is strategically working to garner Muslim support alongside the traditional Dalit vote bank, aiming for a significant impact on Lok Sabha seats.

Mayawati has been in contact with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM party, fueling speculation about the formation of a ‘Third Front’. If she decides to contest independently, it could pose challenges for the INDIA bloc, particularly in seats where Dalit and Muslim voters hold sway.