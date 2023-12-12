UP: Mayawati adopts flexible alliance stance amidst internal changes in BSP

LUCKNOW: Shifting from her earlier stand, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National president Mayawati signalled a more flexible approach towards alliances in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during a meeting of officials in Lucknow.



Previously steadfast in her decision to refrain from forming alliances, Mayawati outlined specific criteria, stating that the party would consider aligning with others only if their votes could also be transferred to the BSP.

Mayawati addressed the gathering of officials, expressing concerns about the potential losses incurred through electoral alliances. She emphasised that while BSP votes often get transferred to other parties, the reciprocal transfer rarely occurs.

The BSP supremo’s statement comes on the heels of the suspension of Amroha MP Danish Ali from the party on Saturday, raising questions and doubts within the party regarding its alliance strategy. Several party leaders disagreed with the initial decision to avoid alliances, pointing to the adverse outcomes faced by the party in the Rajasthan elections.

The risk of losing leaders to other parties in the absence of an alliance was also a concern raised within party circles.

Mayawati, during the meeting, announced significant changes within the

party’s leadership.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth, who previously held responsibilities in Maharashtra, has been reassigned to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

This decision was prompted by a decline in the party’s support base in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha MP and the party’s National Coordinator Ramji Gautam will now take charge in Maharashtra, replacing his former responsibilities in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.