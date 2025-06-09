UP: Man slits his throat as ‘sacrifice’ on Bakrid

Deoria: In a shocking incident on the day of Bakrid, a 60-year-old man in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh slit his throat in what he claimed was a religious sacrifice in the name of Allah.

The man, identified as Eesh Mohammad, a resident of Udho Pur village under Gauribazar police station limits, died later during treatment at Gorakhpur Medical College. The act has left the local community stunned and raised serious concerns about religious extremism and mental health.

According to the police, Eesh Mohammad used a sacrificial knife typically used for halal procedures to cut his own throat while sitting in a hut adjacent to his house.

Before attempting to take his life, he wrote a letter explaining his motivations. In the letter, he stated: “A man raises a goat like his own son and then sacrifices it. That goat is also a living being. I am offering myself as a sacrifice in the name of Allah’s messenger.”

His wife, Hajra Khatoon, told authorities that her husband had offered the Bakrid namaz at the mosque that morning and returned home around 10 a.m. He then went into the hut next to their house. An hour later, she heard groaning sounds and rushed to find him bleeding profusely. She screamed for help, and neighbours soon gathered. A knife lay beside him, and the floor was covered in blood. He was immediately rushed to Deoria Medical College and then referred to Gorakhpur due to the critical nature of his injuries. Despite medical efforts, he died later that evening.

Eesh Mohammad, known in the village as a deeply religious man, had returned only a day earlier from the dargah of Sultan Syed Makhdoom Ashraf Shah in Ambedkar Nagar, which he visited annually before Bakrid.

A fifth-grade dropout, he earned a living by running a small flour mill from his home. He is survived by his wife and three sons — Ahmad Ansari and Mohammad Faiz, who live in the village with their families, and Taj Mohammad, who works in Mumbai. The family resides in a modest three-room brick house, with the hut where the incident occurred located just next to it.

The incident has sparked outrage and confusion, with Islamic scholars unequivocally condemning the act. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, stated that self-sacrifice has no place in Islam. He said: “This kind of act is completely un-Islamic and unacceptable. Allah, who created human life, does not ask for a human being’s sacrifice. Such acts are based on a misunderstanding of religious principles and are absolutely forbidden.”

Police have confirmed the authenticity of the letter and are investigating the case. While there are no signs of foul play, the authorities are consulting with clerics to understand the full context behind the man’s belief and actions.

Bakrid, or Eid-ul-Azha, is the second most significant festival in Islam and commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command. However, God replaced the child with a ram, making the animal sacrifice a symbolic act. Muslims across the world perform this ritual to show their devotion, with the meat divided among family, friends, and the poor.

Animals such as goats, sheep, camels, and buffaloes are allowed for sacrifice under Islamic law, provided they are healthy and meet certain criteria. Human sacrifice, however, is strictly prohibited and is considered a grave violation of Islamic teachings.