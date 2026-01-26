UP: Man shot dead by brother over ancestral property

Bulandshahr: A man allegedly shot and killed his 45-year-old brother over a property dispute in the Khurja area here on Sunday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said Aas Mohammad (45), a resident of Khurja city, was at his firm’s office in the Khirkhani area when his brother Jan Mohammad arrived there and shot him, before fleeing from the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this connection.