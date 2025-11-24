UP: Man kills 60-year-old woman for ‘pressuring’ him to marry; held

Hathras: A man accused of strangling a 60-year-old woman to death for allegedly pressuring him to marry her was arrested on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the body of an unidentified woman was found on November 14 near the roadside at the Nagla Bhus trisection in Chandpa area of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

Subsequently, 10 teams were formed to identify the woman and trace the accused.

The deceased was later identified as Joshina (60).

After scanning footage from around 1,000 CCTV cameras across five districts, police traced the suspect Imran (45), a resident of Tajganj in Agra, a senior officer said. Imran was arrested near Hatisa bridge in Hathras on Sunday, and the victim’s phone was recovered after he revealed its location, he added. Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the accused had helped arrange the marriage of Joshina’s daughter Mumtaz to Agra-resident Sattar.

As Imran’s in-laws lived near Joshina’s residence in West Bengal, the two frequently met and had apparently developed a relationship.

The officer said Joshina had arrived from Kolkata to attend her granddaughter’s wedding on November 10, and had visited Imran’s house, allegedly pressuring him to marry her.

Imran, however, turned her down as he had a wife and children. During interrogation, Imran told police he left with Joshina on November 13 on the pretext of dropping her back to Kolkata. However, they boarded a bus towards Agra and later got off at Nagla Bhus trisection in Hathras.agencies