UP: Man killed in clash between two groups

Gonda (UP): A man was allegedly killed while another was injured in a clash between two groups here on Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Tariq (35), they said.



Mohammad Ali worked with Aarif, a resident of Khairabad locality, in supplying drinking water to different houses, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.

A few days ago, Ali had a dispute with some people of the colony, he said, adding in the afternoon, some youth of the locality stopped Ali and started thrashing him.

On getting information about this, Aarif’s brother Tariq rushed to the spot and intervened but the attackers beat him up. Locals rushed them to a hospital, where doctors declared Tariq dead while Ali is undergoing treatment, the ASI said.