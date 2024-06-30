UP: Man gets life imprisonment in murder case

Ballia (UP): A local court here has sent a man to life imprisonment in a year-old case of murder.



A fine of Rs 11,000 was also imposed on the convict.

The victim Kripashankar Singh was brutally attacked in July last year, leading to his death. Following this, a case of murder was lodged against Munna Singh and three others at Nagra police station of the district, an official said.

Following an investigation, police filed a charge sheet against all the four accused in the case.

Superintendent of Police of Ballia Devranjan Verma said, "After hearing both sides, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Gyanprakash Tiwari on Friday convicted Munna Singh and awarded him life imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on him."

The court acquitted the three other accused in the absence of sufficient evidence against them, the officer said.