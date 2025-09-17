UP man found dead after police ‘raid’

Budaun: A 52-year-old man died during a police raid here, with his family alleging that he was being chased by policemen, which led to his collapse, sources said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Samer village under Binawar police station area late Monday night when police arrived in two vehicles and allegedly chased Shakir Ali. According to his brother, Rawat Ali, Shakir was sleeping outside his house when police allegedly threatened him, forcing him to run towards the fields in fear.

He collapsed while running and was later found dead in a field on Tuesday morning.

The family alleged that police had come to “raid” another person’s house, but unnecessarily harassed villagers and even assaulted some of them.

Circle Officer (City) Rajneesh Upadhyay said the Binawar police had gone to the village for verification of suspected cow slaughter and had raided the house of one Zeeshan.

“Shakir had nothing to do with the matter. His family has informed us that he was undergoing treatment for a heart condition. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Kumar Singh said a panel of doctors is conducting the post-mortem examination, and further action will be taken based on the report.