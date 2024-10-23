UP man arrested for making 'objectionable' video on BSP chief Mayawati

Saharanpur (UP): A 27-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly creating and sharing on social media an "objectionable" video involving a poster of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, police said on Wednesday. In the video shared on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the man is seen looking at the former chief minister's poster through a sieve, blowing a kiss and offering it water. According to Hindu traditions, women fast on Karwa Chauth for their husbands' long lives and break the fast after moonrise. They look at the moon through a sieve and then look at their husbands, who then offer them water.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the video doing the rounds on social media angered BSP supporters, who lodged a complaint at the local police station demanding action against the accused. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the accused, Lavesh Saini, a resident of Rampur Kalan, was arrested on Tuesday for creating the "objectionable" video on the occasion of Karwa Chauth with a poster of BSP president Mayawati and sharing it on social media, the officer said. Further investigation is underway, he said.