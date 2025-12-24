UP: Man accused under POCSO Act flees from custody hours after arrest; 5 cops suspended

Pratapgarh (UP): A man accused of rape and POCSO Act charges escaped from police custody on Wednesday, fleeing from the emergency ward of a medical college here, hours after he was arrested following an encounter, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal said, the accused -- Javed alias Chand Babu (28), carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 -- was intercepted during a checking operation near Amapur in Kotwali Patti area, on the intervening night of December 23 and 24.

When cornered, Javed opened fire at the police, prompting retaliatory firing in which the accused sustained a bullet injury in the leg, the officer said.

Subsequently, he was arrested and a country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession, he added.

According to the police, Javed had allegedly attempted to rape a 10-year-old girl in Udaiyadih Bazaar on December 20, following which a case under sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

Following his arrest, the accused was admitted to the medical college for treatment, from where he allegedly managed to escape after dodging police personnel on duty, the ASP said.

A sub-inspector and four other police personnel have been suspended for alleged negligence and legal action is being initiated against them, he said, adding that efforts are on to trace the absconding accused.