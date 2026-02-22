UP makes AI training mandatory for 17L staff across 63 departments

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has made artificial intelligence training mandatory for more than 1.7 million officers and employees across 63 state departments as part of its push to modernise the bureaucracy under Mission Karmayogi Bharat.

An order issued by the Principal Secretary, Appointment and Personnel, said technical proficiency is no longer optional and will now be treated as a compulsory skill for government staff.

The government issued formal instructions early this week. In a high-level review meeting chaired by the Principal Secretary, Appointment and Personnel, directed all department heads to ensure registration of their staff on the Karmayogi Bharat portal.

As per the order, every employee must complete three courses available on the portal, with the Introduction to AI course being mandatory for all.

To ensure smooth implementation of the programme, the state has constituted a Capacity Building Commission. The commission will work with experts to design training modules aligned with government work and service delivery needs. The Housing Department has also set up a state-level capacity building commission to accelerate digital efficiency within the department.

Senior officials said the adoption of artificial intelligence is expected to bring major changes in governance and administration. With the state moving towards digital governance, AI tools are expected to help speed up file disposal, improve grievance redressal and enable better analysis of large datasets. Officials said AI-based monitoring can also help identify departments where complaints are pending and pinpoint delays in resolution.

The order carries a clear warning on compliance. Officials and employees who fail to complete the mandatory AI course within the prescribed timeline will face strict departmental action.