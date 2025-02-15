UP: Maha Kumbh 2025 makes history as over 50 crore devotees take holy dip

Prayagraj: The grand spectacle of Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on January 13 in the sacred city of Teerthraj Prayagraj, has now secured its place in history.

With over 50 crore devotees having taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, this divine gathering has set an unprecedented global benchmark for religious and cultural unity.

This extraordinary congregation has surpassed any religious, cultural, or social event in human history, drawing a crowd larger than the population of most nations.

Only India and China have populations exceeding the number of devotees who have already visited Maha Kumbh. In comparison, countries such as the United States, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have fewer people than those who have immersed themselves in the sacred waters of Sanatan Dharma.

The scale of Maha Kumbh is evident in the overwhelming participation on key bathing days.

‘Mauni Amavasya’ recorded the highest footfall, with eight crore devotees taking a holy dip. Makar Sankranti saw 3.5 crore pilgrims participate in the ‘Amrit Snan’. More than two crore devotees bathed on January 30 and February 1, while ‘Paush Purnima’ witnessed 1.7 crore devotees at the sacred confluence. On Basant Panchami, 2.57 crore pilgrims participated in ritual bathing, and ‘Magh Purnima’ also saw over two crore devotees take the dip at Triveni Sangam.

The event’s meticulous organisation by the Yogi Adityanath-led government has ensured the seamless management of crowds, security, and logistics. The spiritual aura of Maha Kumbh has not only drawn millions of devotees, saints, and Kalpvasis but has also captivated global attention, reinforcing its status as a symbol of faith, tradition, and unity.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had projected a record-breaking turnout of 45 crore devotees, a milestone that was surpassed well before the culmination of the event. By February 14, the count had exceeded 50 crores, with 12 days and one major bathing festival still to come. Now, estimates suggest the final tally could surpass 55 to 60 crore devotees.

As Maha Kumbh 2025 continues, it is on track to become the largest religious gathering in human history, reaffirming the eternal grandeur of Sanatan Dharma and showcasing India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage on an unparalleled global scale.