UP: Lightning kills 2 in Deoria, one in Sant Kabir Nagar

Deoria/Sant Kabir Nagar: Three people, including a priest and a 17-year-old girl, died in separate incidents of lighting, which also left eleven others injured, on Sunday in Deoria district, police said.

SHO of Deoria’s Kotwali police station, said one of the incidents happened around 1.00 pm when it was raining heavily in the area.

Some people, including the temple priest, had taken shelter in the temple at the Goplapur village under Kotwali police station when lightning struck the structure.