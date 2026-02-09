UP legislature Budget session to begin today, Budget to be tabled on Feb 11

Lucknow: The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature will begin on Monday, February 9, with the address of Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of the Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad.



The proceedings of the session are scheduled to continue till February 20.

On February 10, the House will pay tributes to current and former members who passed away during the year.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna will present the Budget for the financial year 2026 - 27 on February 11.

Following the presentation of the Budget, a discussion will be held on the Governor’s Address through a motion of thanks.

The House will function regularly till February 13.

There will be no sittings on February 14 and 15 due to Saturday and Sunday.

The proceedings will resume from February 16.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana has appealed to all members to ensure smooth conduct of the session.

Leader of the House and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged members to raise public issues in the House and cooperate with the government through healthy debate to help accelerate the state’s development.