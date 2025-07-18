UP legislators to receive AI training

Lucknow: In a landmark move set to modernise legislative functioning, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly is poised to become the first in India to offer Artificial Intelligence (AI) training to its members.

The initiative, aimed at equipping legislators with the skills to harness cutting-edge technology in lawmaking and governance, will be spearheaded by professors from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

The training sessions are expected to be held during or immediately after the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Assembly. Participation will be voluntary, allowing members to opt in based on interest. The programme will focus on how AI tools can assist in drafting legislation, analysing policy, managing data, and gauging public sentiment more effectively.

“This is a welcome and much-needed step. Technology is advancing rapidly, and we as lawmakers must evolve with it to serve our constituents better,” said O.P. Srivastava, BJP MLA from Lucknow East. “With AI, we can draft sharper questions, interpret local data efficiently, and foresee the implications of policy decisions.”

Rajeshwar Singh, BJP legislator from Sarojini Nagar, echoed the sentiment, noting that AI can greatly reduce the burden of routine tasks. “We often have to navigate volumes of information—legal documents, petitions, committee reports. AI can help organise and analyse this data swiftly, letting us focus more on outcomes.”

He added that AI can be instrumental in processing citizen feedback from sources like social media, public surveys, and petitions. It can also help digitise old records, making them easier to access and reference.

Neeraj Bora, MLA from Lucknow North, emphasised the transformative potential of the initiative. “Artificial Intelligence will help legislators become more informed, responsive, and efficient. This is not just about technology—it’s about smarter governance. The training is both timely and essential.”

The AI training initiative is part of a broader technological revamp of the state legislature. It comes on the heels of another major development: the installation of AI-enabled surveillance cameras across the Assembly complex to enhance security and transparency.

According to a spokesperson from the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, future plans include setting up dedicated AI support units to assist legislators in legal research, comparative law analysis, and drafting policy briefs. These support systems will help streamline legislative work and deepen lawmakers’ understanding of complex issues.

“Ethical guidelines and privacy safeguards will be integral to the training,” the spokesperson noted. “Legislators will be taught to use AI responsibly, with respect for citizen privacy, data protection, and transparency.”