UP leads in production of sugar, ethanol and khandsari in India, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Saturday that Uttar Pradesh is not only leading in the country in terms of sugar and sugarcane production but also in ethanol production and the establishment of Khandsari units.

Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony for the winners of the State Sugarcane Production Competitions, Adityanath acknowledged the challenges faced by sugarcane farmers in the past, including difficulties in obtaining receipts and untimely closure of sugar mills. He mentioned that when his government took over in 2017, steps were taken to settle the pending payments for sugarcane from 2010 to 2017. In addition, the owners of sugar mills requested permission to produce ethanol, which helped regulate the pending payments to farmers on time.

Adityanath attributed the significant change in the state to the implementation of various reforms for farmers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted that sugar mills in UP are now producing ethanol along with sugar, making the state the top producer of sugarcane, sugar, and ethanol in the country. “Establishment of Khandsari units are further strengthening the state’s position in the industry,” he said.

During the event, Adityanath commended the achievements of the farmers in the state, particularly those who have achieved remarkable yields of 2,640 quintals of sugarcane per hectare.

He highlighted the contribution of over 59,000 women working in 3,171 cooperative women self-help groups, collaborating with 60 lakh sugarcane farmers and strengthening the state’s economy.

Adityanath also shared the impressive growth in sugarcane payments, which increased from around Rs 1 lakh crore between 2007 and 2017 to Rs 2,134,00 crore between 2017 and 2023. The payments were made through Direct Benefit Transfer, ensuring timely disbursement to the farmers.