UP leaders Adityanath, Akhilesh steal the spotlight as Bihar election campaign heats up

Lucknow: As Bihar gears up for the 2025 assembly elections, the political spotlight has shifted toward Uttar Pradesh’s top leaders. From Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearheading the BJP’s campaign to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav backing the Opposition’s Mahagathbandhan, UP’s political heavyweights are in high demand across Bihar’s electoral battleground.

Both leaders are drawing huge crowds and energising their respective party bases, underscoring how deeply Bihar’s politics remains intertwined with Uttar Pradesh. The two states share not just a border but also cultural, linguistic, and caste ties, making UP’s leaders natural influencers among Bihar’s voters.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emerged as one of the BJP’s biggest crowd-pullers in Bihar. The party has planned over 24 rallies and public meetings for him across both phases of the election, covering more than 50 constituencies in northern and border districts such as Siwan, Gopalganj, West Champaran, and Darbhanga.

BJP insiders say demand for Yogi’s rallies and roadshows is the highest among all campaigners. Senior Bihar leaders are eager to host his events, convinced that his fiery speeches and Hindutva appeal help consolidate the party’s vote bank. “Mobilising crowds for Yogi’s rallies is far easier than for any other leader,” a senior BJP functionary said.

Manoj Bhadra, a senior journalist and a political observer attributes his popularity in Bihar to three factors: regional influence, his strong Hindutva persona, and his tough administrative image. “Coming from Gorakhpur, Yogi’s appeal extends naturally into adjoining Bihar districts. His ‘Bulldozer Baba’ image, rooted in his aggressive push for law and order and Hindu mobilisation, resonates with rural voters who admire his no-nonsense governance style,” he said.

On the other side of the political divide, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has become the face of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan’s campaign. His rallies focus on social justice, backward caste representation, and youth empowerment — themes that align closely with the alliance’s strategy.

Akhilesh will launch his campaign in Bihar from Saturday, addressing 17 rallies across 17 constituencies between November 2 and 5. His tour begins in Dharmdaha (Purnea) and will cover Baburahi (Madhubani) and Bahadurpur (Darbhanga) on the first day. Over the next four days, he will campaign across Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Saran, East Champaran, Siwan, Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Banka, and Bhagalpur districts.

Rajendra Kumar, a political analyst says Akhilesh’s campaign aims to strengthen the Mahagathbandhan’s support base among backward classes, Dalits, minorities, and farmers. “He is also expected to share the stage with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, projecting an image of opposition unity,” he said Party sources say his PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) slogan is resonating strongly in regions with large OBC and minority populations.

The growing demand for Uttar Pradesh leaders in Bihar highlights the deep political and social overlap between the two states.