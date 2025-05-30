UP: Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s sharpshooter killed in encounter

Hapur: A most-wanted shooter associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was killed in a late-night encounter with the police in Hapur on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Naveen Kumar, carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head and was the chief sharpshooter of the Hashim Baba gang, a close ally of Bishnoi.

Two police personnel sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

According to officials, Naveen was wanted in more than 20 serious criminal cases, including murder, robbery, extortion, and violations under the Arms Act.

The operation was a joint effort between the Noida unit of the Special Task Force (STF) and the Delhi Police Special Cell. Acting on a tip-off that Naveen was planning a major crime in Hapur, the police launched a covert operation and surrounded the area.