UP labourer out to buy vegetables shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Terrorist attacks hit the Kashmir valley for the second consecutive day on Monday when a labourer hailing from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district, officials said.



The incident took place at Tumchi Nowpora of Pulwama district in South Kashmir when the labourer, Mukesh Kumar, was in the market to buy some vegetables, they said.

This incident came less than 24 hours after a terrorist of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba shot and critically wounded police inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani in downtown Srinagar on Sunday when he was playing cricket.

Kumar, who was engaged with the weaving industry, succumbed to injuries at the hospital, the officials said.

Another labourer from Uttar Pradesh, who was sharing a room with the deceased, said that they heard the gun shot but came to know about the killing only after they were asked to identify the deceased.