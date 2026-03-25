UP: Kakori martyrs’ statues ‘demolished’ during road work

Lucknow: Statues of Kakori train action martyrs were allegedly demolished during a road construction project in Shahjahanpur, sparking widespread outrage and political backlash.



The statues of Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Roshan Singh, installed outside the Municipal Corporation office, were reportedly razed using a bulldozer on Sunday night. Videos circulating on social media showed debris being dumped at a garbage site, fuelling public anger.

Municipal sources said the demolition was carried out by a contractor engaged in a ₹40 lakh road construction and beautification project. Officials claimed the statues were to be replaced and relocated under a

smart road plan, but the contractor allegedly acted without informing senior authorities, leading to their damage.

Mayor Archana Verma visited the site, expressed displeasure and sought an explanation from officials.

The incident quickly turned into a political flashpoint. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the move, saying beautification cannot take precedence over respect for martyrs. The party alleged the demolition was deliberate and disrespectful.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai also condemned the act, calling it an assault on the legacy of freedom fighters and demanding strict action against those responsible.

A descendant of Ashfaqulla Khan warned of protests, as anger continued to mount over the incident.