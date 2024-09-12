UP: Investors hail India’s semiconductor industry

Greater Noida/Lucknow: At the inauguration of the SEMICON India 2024 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged in one-on-one meetings with global leaders and investors.



During the meeting, both domestic and international investors expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying “India has the potential to become a global hub for semiconductors”.

Investors further highlighted the significance of the event and praised Uttar Pradesh as an ideal destination for semiconductor investments. The CM offered assurances of a safe and supportive investment environment in his state. He emphasised the state’s commitment to providing all necessary facilities to investors.

Daehoon Lee of South Korea’s Hanyang Engineering remarked: “India offers vast opportunities for semiconductors. The world has witnessed India’s progress in recent years, and with the rapid adoption of advanced technology, the scope for semiconductors here is continuously expanding.”

Ken Ukawa from Singapore noted: “The semiconductor industry in India may be small now, but with PM Modi’s vision, it is poised to grow significantly. This event, the first of its kind in India, has attracted companies from around the world, which is truly impressive.”