UP: Internet services restored in Saharanpur

Internet services have been restored here, officials said on Wednesday, a day after they were suspended following tension between Rajputs and the Gurjar community over a march taken out by the latter.

Internet services were restored late on Tuesday night after remaining suspended for about 33 hours, an official said.

The Gurjar community’s decision to take out a ‘Gaurav Yatra’ in honour of King Mihir Bhoj Pratihar was opposed by Rajputs. To avoid any confrontation between the communities, the administration denied permission for the procession, officials had said earlier.