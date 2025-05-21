UP: India Post official held in bribery case

LUCKNOW: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons, including an India Post official, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur.

The arrested individuals are Ankit Singh, Sub-Divisional Inspector (SDI) of India Post, Madiyahu, Jaunpur, and Rohit Yadav, a driver in the Mail Motor Service.

As per the CBI, the case was registered on May 19 following a complaint that Singh had carried out an inspection at Jaunpur’s Seur Branch Post Office on May 15. During the course of the inspection, a cash deficit was supposedly observed. The complainant, who is posted as the branch postmaster at the office, provided a clarification on May 17. But the SDI is said to have demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 to settle the matter and to avoid suspension of the complainant.