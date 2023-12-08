UP: INDIA bloc grapples with Lok Sabha seat distribution

LUCKNOW: The task of allocating Lok Sabha seats among the constituent parties of the INDIA alliance in Uttar Pradesh is yet to commence, but complications loom large in the current political landscape.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has taken a firm stance, indicating its willingness to relinquish seats only if the constituent parties field strong and viable candidates. This formula appears to be gaining traction, with other regional heavyweights such as Trinamool, Samajwadi Party, and DMK signalling their agreement to adopt a similar criterion for seat distribution.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had called a meeting on December 6, but the same was cancelled after Mamata Banerjee of Trinamool Congress, Akhilesh Yadav of SP, MK Stalin of DMK, Nitish Kumar of JDU, and Hemant Soren of JMM showed their inability to attend the meeting.

Following the snub, meeting has been postponed.

Sources within the INDIA alliance have intimated that the bitterness stemming from recent state Assembly elections will be addressed soon. Possible dates for the rescheduled meeting will be declared soon.

Sources within the SP claim that, despite the request made during the coordination meeting of INDIA, Congress has yet to furnish the list of leaders it wishes to field in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.