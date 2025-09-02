UP: Immolation bid by woman near CM house

Lucknow: Security personnel foiled a self-immolation attempt by a woman near the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s residence here in the Gautampalli area on Monday morning. The woman, identified as 38-year-old Roli Devi from Hardoi’s Pihani, had doused herself with kerosene and was about to set herself on fire when police intervened.

According to officials, a small bottle of kerosene and a matchbox were found in her possession. She was taken into custody before she could ignite the fire and was shifted to the local police station for questioning.

During interrogation, Roli Devi alleged that one Vicky Mishra from Hardoi had cheated her of Rs 60 lakh on the pretext of arranging a house in Lucknow. She claimed that she handed over her life savings for the deal but neither received a house nor her money back.

The woman told police that when she demanded her money, the accused initially assured repayment but later began threatening her. “I lodged complaints with senior police officers, but no action was taken. Left with no choice, I came to Lucknow to end my life,” she told investigators.

Inspector Ratnesh Kumar Singh of Gautampalli police station confirmed the incident and said Hardoi police had been informed.

Police said efforts are being made to verify her claims and take appropriate legal action against the accused.