UP: IAS officer does sit-ups before lawyers

Shahjahanpur: A video of IAS officer Rinku Singh Rahi performing sit-ups while holding his ears in front of protesting lawyers in Shahjahanpur has gone viral.

The incident unfolded during an inspection tour by Rahi, recently appointed as the SDM of Powayan. During the inspection, he allegedly saw a clerk urinating outside a public toilet and publicly punished him by making him do sit-ups.

The action drew the ire of local lawyers, who viewed it as a case of public humiliation and launched a dharna, demanding an apology from the officer. In a dramatic turn of events, Rahi appeared before the protesting lawyers, offered a folded-hand apology, and performed sit-ups while holding his ears. The entire scene was caught on camera and quickly circulated on social media, sparking mixed reactions.

Later, Rahi clarified that he chose to apologise to the lawyers in order to defuse the tension.