UP: Home Guard stops DM, SSP convoy in Mathura, wins praise

Mathura: In a rare display of discipline and duty-bound resolve, a home guard posted in Mathura stopped the convoy of the District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Saturday evening, insisting that no one was allowed beyond a designated barrier on the Govardhan Parikrama route due to restrictions on e-rickshaw movement during the ongoing Mudiya Mela.

The incident occurred at the Bagdari Pyau trisection near Radhakund, where District Magistrate C.P. Singh and SSP Shlok Kumar, accompanied by other officials, were conducting an on-ground inspection of arrangements for the fair. They were traveling in an e-rickshaw as part of their review of the Govardhan Parikrama Marg, which attracts thousands of devotees daily during the religious festivities.

As the convoy approached the restricted stretch, the home guard manning the barricade halted their vehicle. Despite the officers introducing themselves, the home guard remained firm and cited clear administrative orders that prohibit the entry of e-rickshaws on the parikrama route for safety and crowd management. The very ban, ironically, had been enforced by the top officials themselves to ensure smooth movement of pilgrims.

Rather than showing displeasure, the officials appreciated the guard’s adherence to the rules. SSP Shlok Kumar even announced that the home guard would be formally felicitated for his integrity and commitment to duty.

Forced to respect their own rules, the officers changed their route and continued their inspection via an alternative path. Additional District Magistrate Pankaj Verma and other officials were also present during the incident.

The Mudiya Mela, which continues until July 11, draws lakhs of pilgrims who undertake the sacred circumambulation of Govardhan Hill. With such large footfall, enforcement of traffic and safety protocols has become a critical task — and Saturday’s episode proved that discipline on the ground begins with those tasked to uphold it.