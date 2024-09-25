UP: HDFC banker, 45, dies in office under mysterious circumstances

Lucknow: A female bank officer died under suspicious circumstances at her office in the Vibhuti Khand area of Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon.



Sadaf Fatima, 45, a resident of Jeewan Beg Lane in Wazirganj, served as the assistant vice-president in the telephonic channel department of the HDFC Bank, where she also held the role of

a team manager.

While her brother-in-law, Mahzar, attributed the death to illness, the police are awaiting the post-mortem report for confirmation.

Fatima had arrived at the office’s third-floor training centre on Tuesday morning. At around 1 pm, while having lunch with colleagues in the second-floor cafeteria, she suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. Colleagues rushed her to the Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Both her family and the Vibhuti Khand police were immediately notified.

Inspector Sunil Kumar Singh of the Vibhuti Khand police station stated that the cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem results are received. The family has not raised any suspicions thus far.

Her brother-in-law mentioned that Fatima had been suffering from high blood pressure. He added that she had fallen ill three days earlier and was treated at the KGMU’s Lari Cardiology Centre. After receiving care, she was discharged, and following three days of rest, she returned to work on Tuesday.

Reacting to Fatima’s death, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav called the incident “extremely worrying,” citing it as a reflection of the country’s mounting economic and workplace pressures. “Organisations, whether private or public, must seriously reconsider how they treat their workforce. This is an irreparable loss to the nation’s human resources,” Yadav said in

a post on X.